Fans React to ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 124

Dragon Ball Super may be ending its run soon, but fans are still readily enjoying the Tournament of Power. Episode 124 was a big deal for a number of reasons: a double elimination, a longer return of Golden Freeza, and an impressive bout of skill from Gohan.

But some fans certainly didn’t appreciate how the series eliminated one key character, Gohan, as many were sad to see his incredible run in the tournament come to an end already.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How dragon ball super had me today pic.twitter.com/rgKK12ELnY — Joseph (@LilSato415) January 21, 2018

They can end Dragon Ball Super now for all I care. Wasted potential for Gohan #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/dnK9kwn7Xp — TASOfficial #OWL2018 (@_TASOfficial_) January 21, 2018

Especially given how he didn’t show up until the last third of the episode:

Halfway mark of the episode and Gohan hasn’t even appeared yet. Are they going to explain why Toppo just lets him go help Freeza? #DragonBallSuper — Freeza (@Freeza_Super) January 21, 2018

They can end Dragon Ball Super now for all I care. Wasted potential for Gohan #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/dnK9kwn7Xp — TASOfficial #OWL2018 (@_TASOfficial_) January 21, 2018

Regardless, fans are definitely to see how well Gohan performed:

The MVP of tonight’s #DragonBallSuper episode is of course #Gohan ! He needed some serious shine in this arc though. He didn’t get enough. — Ivan Rivas (@IvanSynXRivas) January 21, 2018

Fans were also impressed with the fight between Freeza and Dyspo:

By the way, Frieza and the fight between Dypso and Frieza was awesome in this episode. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the Frieza vs. Dypso fight was one of my favorite fights in the Touranment of Power Arc. I don’t care what people say. #DragonBallSuper — Amarie316 (@Amarie3161) January 21, 2018

But unfortunately, despite the great battle at the center of the episode, fans are definitely feeling the sting of Gohan’s elimination, with some even thinking he had a chance of winning the entire thing:

I THOUGHT GOHAN WAS WINNING THE TOURNAMENT BOYS — RIP DRAGON BALL SUPER (@romentiksama) January 21, 2018

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.