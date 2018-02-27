‘Dragon Ball’ Spoilers Reveal Big Jiren Shift

Dragon Ball Super‘s in the final round of the Tournament of Power, and as it whittles down to two minutes in the fight between Goku and Jiren, and now that they have no distractions the two will undergo a major shift.

In fact, the normally cold and emotionless Jiren is going to crack…a smile.

Weekly Shōnen Jump Episode 129, with minor corrections to his Korean translation by @Herms98 and pretty scan from @YonkouProd. There are only two more of these left to go. We won’t get 130 for two weeks, though, around the same time we get Animage and Animedia for 130-131. pic.twitter.com/jJeJXoYSSG — Terez (@Terez27) February 23, 2018

Episode 129 is titled “Transcending the Limit! Mastering the Ultra Instinct!!” and has already teased a new level of power for Goku, and the Weekly Shonen Jump preview for the episode teases this further with, “The Tournament of Power turns into a 1-on-1 fight between Goku and Jiren! The cornered Goku unconsciously unleashes his dormant power, rapidly increasing his battle power! He draws near to the ultimate fighting form, Ultra Instinct!”

And seeing this new power from Goku causes a major shift in Jiren’s personality, one that has been slowly changing over the last few episodes, “Seeing Goku’s rising battle power, Jiren cracks a smile! As if to return the favor, he punches at Goku with full power that he had been hiding! Has the winner been decided?!”

Now that Jiren is going to crack a smile, maybe we’ll learn more about the character beyond his pale origin. There’s still time to expand him during their fight, at least to bring the series and the tournament to a proper conclusion.

