Spoilers! Fans Aren’t Happy About How ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Will End

If there was ever a fandom that got into spoilers, it would be the Dragon Ball crew. Over the years, leaks and synopses spoilers have given audiences early previews of Dragon Ball Super, and that has not changed. The anime may be ending this month, but it still has secrets to share.

However, it doesn’t look like fans are happy about its final set of spoilers. You can read up on the surprising details below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, social media was hit with a spoiler bomb when leaks of Weekly Shonen Jump went live. The magazine is set to debut its new issue come Friday, but early looks at the magazine revealed some major spoilers about Dragon Ball Super‘s final episodes.

According to fan-translators, the anime’s final episodes will be rushed one. Episode 130 is slated to delve deep into Goku and Jiren’s big showdown. The Saiyan will use his mastered Ultra Instinct form against the Pride Trooper, but Jiren will not go down easily. The Pride Trooper will power up once more to fight Goku.

By the time episode 131 comes around, things have taken a turn for Goku. Spoilers reveal the hero gets knocked out of the tournament’s arena by Jiren, but that doesn’t mean the Pride Trooper wins. At the last moment, Freeza makes a comeback and blasts Jiren with a Death Beam while the stronger fighter is caught unaware.

With these spoilers live, fans were quick to gather and talk over the updates. While plenty are happy with the twist, a fair share of the fandom is a bit disappointed in the ending. Goku will not go out on a high after defeating Jiren in battle. Despite hyping up his new form, the anime will out the Saiyan, and it will fall to Freeza to push Jiren out of the arena’s bounds in a last-ditch bid to save Universe 7.

As far as twists go, this one is a predictable one, and the fandom has plenty to say about it. You can check out some of the Internet’s top reactions to the Dragon Ball Super surprise in the following slides:

Are you okay with how Dragon Ball Super will end? Do you wish Goku had knocked Jiren out of the tournament? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

DBReduxTDC

Not even surprised. The tournament itself seems to be ending just how I suggest it would. However I am disappointed that the fighting apparently lasts into 131. Pacing just doesn’t seem to be something the staff can figure out.#TDCSpoils — Tony Redgrave TDC (@DBReduxTDC) March 8, 2018

Terez27

For those of you saying the end of the arc is predictable:



1. LIke 80-90% of the fandom assumed Goku was going to beat Jiren

2. Freeza was an obvious factor but most assumed he would cause a win-by-the-numbers situation

3. We don’t know all the details yet



I’m still optimistic. — Terez (@Terez27) March 8, 2018

YonkouProd

DBS ending be trash af. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 8, 2018

db_hindi

I really don’t understand what people really want.

Every ending looks bad to everyone

If Goku won : It is so predictable

If Frieza won : It is predictable

If Jiren won : it is predictable

I don’t see any ending other than this

What do we even want — Saiyan World (@db_hindi) March 8, 2018

Exorcist1995

well, Super is shit, so I think is a pretty fitting ending — TheExorcist95 (@Exorcist1995) March 8, 2018

gupta_shwetang

The ending episode is going to disappoint nearly everyone but even after mastering ultra Instinct Goku falls!? — Shwetang Gupta (@gupta_shwetang) March 8, 2018

GovetaXV

Can I RIP? — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) March 8, 2018

Chaoskush95

I was sad that Dragon Ball Super was ending, but after seeing those spoilers for the last episode, fuck it. Such a shitty ending. I’m obviously going to watch the last 2 episodes, but it’s absolute trash.



B A S U R A ! ! ! — ?Yung Yusuke? (@Chaoskush95) March 8, 2018

iapeus

Really disappointed with the recent Dragon Ball Super spoilers.. it’s a good twist, but it’s a lame one. — Roy (@iapeus) March 9, 2018

papadight