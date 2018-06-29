‘Dragon Ball Super’ Revisits Freeza’s Sadistic Saiyans Plan

Freeza has been around the Dragon Ball block more than a few times. The villain is one of Akira Toriyama’s go-to characters, and he’s tousled with everyone from Son Goku to Vegeta. The alien isn’t afraid to fight anyone, but he definitely has a type.

So, really, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Freeza is up to his usual tricks in the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Over on Viz Media, the manga’s latest chapter has gone live. The update, which can be found here, begins with a full-on fight between Freeza and Caulifla. However, the Universe 6 Saiyan isn’t quite sure why the fighter is singling out her kind.

“What’s up with this guy,” the girls asks herself. “He’s only going after us Saiyans!”

Of course, Freeza answers with his usual sass. “I wonder why,” the villains asks himself. “Let’s just chalk it up to instinct.”

“I hold no grudges against the Saiyans of your universe. Yet it gets on my nerves to see you all prancing about.”

Well, there you have it. The fan-favorite baddie still has a thing against the Saiyans, and he isn’t willing to let that prejudice go.

It would be hard for Freeza to change his bias, but he could if he really tried. He is working tentatively with Goku and Freeza to win the Tournament of Power, but his hatred for the race goes way back. While Freeza did hire the Saiyans for her personal army at one point, he grew scared of their power along the way. Ultimately, it was Freeza’s inferiority that led him to massacre the Saiyan race, and his ensuing defeat at the hand of Goku only made the villain hate the Saiyans that much more. Now, Freeza is taking his frustration out on the Saiyans of Universe 6, but Caulifla isn’t about to be discriminated against so easily.

