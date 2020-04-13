Dragon Ball Super: Why Frieza Should be the Next God of Destruction

Dragon Ball Super has left the franchise in a very strange place. There have been some huge milestone events in the franchise over the last few years, whether it’s new transformations like Ultra Instinct, or the re-introduction of major characters like Broly. Another big thing that Dragon Ball Super has recently done is bring Goku’s nemesis Frieza. Frieza’s heroic effort helped Goku and Co. win the Tournament of Power, but the Evil Emperor didn’t change a beat after his resurrection. By the time of Dragon Ball Super: Broly following the ToP, Freiza is still terrorizing the universe – including his Saiyan foes on Earth.

But where does Frieza’s story in Dragon Ball Super go from here? A lot of fans have one clear destination in mind: they want to see Frieza become a God of Destruction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Ayres Says

Get in line — Christopher Ayres (@Chrisayresva) April 11, 2020

As you can see it’s not just fans who are debating Dragon Ball Super‘s next God of Destruction candidate – the show’s cast is having that some debate! During ComicBook.com’s recent #QuarantineWatchParty for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the conversation came up between voice of Vegeta Chris Sabat, and voice of Krillin, Sonny Strait, about whether Goku or Vegeta should be the next GoD for Universe 7. That’s when voice of Freiza, Chris Ayres, told both guys that Goku and Vegeta had to basically hold Frieza’s beer!

More Than Evil Emperor

God of Destruction is a necessary progression for Frieza’s character because his usual routine is getting old, fast. Frieza’s status as the “Evil Emperor” of Universe 7 now looks like small potatoes, given how much Dragon Ball Super has expanded the scope of the series beyond the villain’s Dragon Ball Z beginnings. Frieza himself knows there’s an entire multiverse of heroes and warriors to challenge him, so the quest of ruling over just one of those universes (and one of the weakest at that) no longer really makes sense for his imperious character.

Better Than Golden

…And let’s be honest: Frieza’s evolution has to be something better than a color-coded knock-off of the Super Saiyan transformation process. It was a cool novelty to see the villain get his own power-up to rival Super Saiyan Blue, but it’s been pretty much negligible since then. So, if we’re talking about something making a real change to Frieza’s level of power, the jump to God of Destruction is clearly one of the best options on the board, given the events of both Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

True Threat Again

The other very clear benefit to Frieza becoming a God of Destruction is that it’s a level of change that would make the villain a legitimate headlining threat to the Dragon Ball universe again. Not just some occasional nuisance that we know Goku will beat down (again). As a GoD, Frieza could literally reshape the Universe in ways that forever change Dragon Ball Super – including eradicating characters with no hope of later resurrection.

Rogue God

Not only would the powers of the Destroyer Gods and their Hakai energy make Frieza one of the most dangerous being in Dragon Ball once again – it’s also a recipe for obvious cosmic disaster. However he got the power (and whomever he convinced he was worth of it), Frieza would almost certainly betray the principles and rules of being a Destroyer, as soon as he found a way. Dragon Ball Super already saw the entire multiverse threatened by a rogue Kai (Zamasu) imagine what would happen if Destroyer Frieza ran amok?

Destroyer of Gods

With Frieza as a rogue Destroyer god, there’s one clear threat that he would pose to the universe: the potential to destroy other gods. Threats to the gods are a subject that Dragon Ball Super and other series (like the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime) have been dancing around, and something that DBS has to address sooner before later. After everything he experienced in the ToP, who better to fulfill that role than Frieza?

Only Real Match For Godly Goku

Right now in the Dragon Ball Super canon, Goku has studied with an angel named Merus to unlock the true power of Ultra Instinct. That power will basically make Goku as close to a god as any mortal has ever been, which means Frieza is once again about to get left in his nemesis’ dust. As stated, giving Frieza another color form isn’t going to match the likes of Ultra Instinct Goku. Destroyer Frieza, though? He would not only be a match for Ultra Instinct Goku – he would have even greater potential to master Ultra Instinct than a mortal Saiyan does.