Did ‘Dragon Ball Super' Really Show Kale & Caulifla's Fusion Ages Ago?

When it comes to Dragon Ball, fans can't stop (won't stop) with their theories. Over the years, millions of fans around the world have taken turns with predicting how the franchise will turn, and some swear by the anime's openings to give them their prophetic teasers.

However, over on social media, one supposed spoiler is making its way around despite its inaccuracy.

If you have stepped into Twitter and its anime sphere today, you may have seen the image below. The picture is a screenshot pulled from the most recent opening of Dragon Ball Super, and it is zoomed in on a girl. For fans of the anime, they will recognize the silhouette belong to Kale, but plenty of fans are now suggesting the character is actually Kefla, the fusion of Kale and Caulifla.

Was in the Opening the entire time pic.twitter.com/cq0A0THdqG — DJK1NG_Gaming (@Otaku_DJK1NG) October 29, 2017

Sadly, that is not the case.

The newest conspiracy theory points to the character's earring as a sign of her really being Kefla, but fans should remember that Kale wears her own earrings. The Universe 6 warrior usually wears gold hoop earrings, and fans can clearly see that jewelry is the one seen in this screenshot. The earring isn't a Potara jem in shadow; It is just Kale's usual get-up.

Also, the hair isn't right. Dragon Ball may be guilty of changing its character designs on the fly, but there is a clear difference between Kale's up-do and the more voluminous one which Kefla rocks.

With the fusion spoiler theory thoroughly debunked, it is time for Dragon Ball fans to move on to their next conspiracy. Kefla may not have been teased ahead of time, but the anime's latest episode preview does reveal the fusion in full. The girls manage to fuse using a Potara earring, so it is about time the fandom finds a loophole for Goku to steal the jewel and somehow fuse with Gohan for the hell of it.

