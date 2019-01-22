New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Story Arc Reveals Massive “Namek Saga” Tie-In

Dragon Ball Super‘s new manga storyline, “Galactic Patrol Prisoner”, continued with a new chapter packed with both action, and some serious world-building. As Goku and Vegeta helped the Galactic Patrol track down the evil Planet-Eater Moro, we got some major reveals about how this new chapter of Dragon Ball Super will further be connected to events of Dragon Ball Z!

The “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc began with a major callback to Dragon Ball Z’s “Majin Buu Saga” by revealing a connection between Moro and Daikaioh, the Supreme Kai ruler of Universe 7, who fused with Buu to create the “Innocent (or Fat) Buu” we know and love today. Now we’re getting a connection between Moro and one of Dragon Ball Z‘s other big storylines, “The Namek Saga”!

As the latest chapter reveals, Moro has been freed by a mysterious associate, who was locked up in Galactic Prison alongside a member of the Freeza Force. That Freeza Force member told of Freeza’s campaign on Namek, and the search for the Namekian Dragon Balls. When Moro’s mysterious associate broke the evil sorcerer out of jail, he informed the ancient evildoer about the Namekian Dragon Balls and their wish-granting powers. Moro’s ability to sense any life force enables him to sniff out the hidden location of New Namek, exposing the planet and its Dragon Balls to the threat of destruction at Moro’s hands.

The connections to the “Namek Saga” run even deeper, as Goku and Vegeta arrive on New Namek just before Moro does. The reunion between the Saiyans and Nameks reveals that Vegeta still feels massive guilt for his role in causing so much pain to the Nameks, and the Saiyan Prince takes to the battlefield to face Moro head-on. That confrontation proves to be harder than expected, as the seemingly ancient Moro reveals this his physical abilities are even more formidable than expected.

Just like that, Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro have found a way to connect Dragon Ball Super‘s newest storyline back to the major events of Dragon Ball Z. The “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc now has exciting potential to include characters like Freeza, who would be a major monkey wrench in the mix. A battle between the Freeza Force and Galactic Patrol would be epic, with Goku, Vegeta, Moro, and Freeza at the center of it — and a race between gathering both the Earth and Namekian Dragon Balls happening along the sidelines. We’ll see where it goes!

