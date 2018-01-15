New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Highlights Gohan and Freeza’s Team-Up

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest episode just gave us the opening salvo between Universes 7 and 11 in the final round of the Tournament of Power, and that first clash revealed a lot about what kind of power each team is bringing to the battlefield. In the upcoming episode 123, we’ll see the fully powered Goku and Vegeta going all-out against Jiren – but the more pivotal match will be Gohan and Freeza facing off against the super-speed of Dyspo!

Watch the official Dragon Ball Super episode 123 above for a first look at the Gohan/Freeza vs. Dyspo fight!

As you can see, Dyspo’s super-speed will be too much of an obstacle for either Gohan or Freeza to handle alone, so the two fighters form one of Dragon Ball‘s most unlikely partnerships, in order to bring Dyspo down for good!

The strategy clearly involves Freeza using his finger-laser attack to create a confining cage to restrict Dyspo’s movements, creating opportunity for Gohan to fight the Universe 11 Pride Trooper directly. However, Uinverse 7’s tag-team philosophy for dealing with Universe 11 hasn’t been all that effective so far, with this latest episode showcasing Gohan and Anroid 17’s failed attempt to stop Toppo, while Goku and Vegeta were just beginning to put a scratch in Jiren, while both fighting in their fully powered-up forms.

That’s all to say: given that this upcoming episode’s title is “A Stormy, Fierce Attack! Gohan Fights with his Back to the Wall!!,” the early implication is that things just might not go so well for the Gohan/Freeza partnership. Actually, some recent Dragon Ball Super episode spoilers make it pretty clear: Gohan won’t even be able to count on Freeza in this next fight! Check out a Gohan/Freeza-centric preview, below!

Dragon Ball Super Episode 124 Preview (15 Seconds Preview) pic.twitter.com/XgCBQ6kr3t — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) January 14, 2018



