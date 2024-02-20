Dragon Ball Super Clarifies the Name of Gohan's New Form

Goku and Gohan are having a sparring match for the ages in Dragon Ball Super's manga. Bringing the Super Hero adaptation to a close, Son has returned to the planet Earth to see what all the commotion is about now that the Red Ribbon Army has been defeated. Wanting to see the full extent of his son's powers, Goku learns more about the technique that was able to take down Cell Max as the highly anticipated match begins in the latest chapter.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 102, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. In Chapter 101, Goten and Trunks found themselves in a tricky situation where they were inadvertently being used as pawns by Carmine and the remnants of the Red Ribbon Army. Referring to Gohan's current ultimate transformation as "Beast Mode", the son of Goku has taken the opportunity to clarify how he refers to the form that turns his hair grey and netted him the power to take down Cell Max.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Gohan Beast Confirmed

Gohan confirms in Chapter 102 that Piccolo was the one responsible for throwing out the name "Beast" following the Namekian creating the name for the transformation that fans and Z-Fighters alike now know as "Orange Piccolo". As Gohan explains, "It's called Beast. Piccolo named it for me. Neato, right? You've always told me I need to be ready to fight at a moment's notice, and I finally got the message. It was PIccolo who taught me the trick to better control."

Goten and Trunks might not have come up with the name "Beast", but they do give Gohan a name for a long-held transformation. During the Majin Buu Saga, Gohan had his potential unlocked by the Elder Kai to unleash his "Ultimate" form, which he still wields to this day on top of his Super Saiyan transformations. While sometimes referred to as "Mystic Gohan", Goten and Trunks confirm the name to be "Ultimate" following their sparring match.

What do you think of the opening round between Goku and Gohan? What is your favorite transformation that was revealed in Dragon Ball Super?