‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Wows With Gohan, Videl Throwback

Dragon Ball Super manga illustrator Toyotaro has seen his career enter a bold new phase, as the success of DBS has propelled him from just drawing the manga, to now being an integral part of plotting its newest storyline, the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc“.

Toyotaro is now getting a whole lot of love for this new piece of artwork, which brings back the oft-overlooked ‘ship of Gohan and Videl, while also incorporating the larger Dragon Ball Super universe into a “Where’s Waldo” type photo that’s full of fun Easter egg discoveries. Take a look, below:

As you can see above, Gohan and Videl’s amusement park trip is accompanied by art of Krillin and Android 18’s daughter, Marron, having a nice, friendly, moment with Belmod, the Destroyer of Universe 11. That latter image is especially cute, as in a child like Marron’s eyes, Belmod would look more like a friendly clown, rather than a God of Destruction.

Regarding the main image: Gohan and Videl have gotten so little time to shine at all in Dragon Ball Super that fans are more than pleased to see them be the focus of such a lovely piece of artwork. There are already fans all over the Twitter thread calling for official prints of this piece to be sold, which seems to make this print an instant collector’s item.

If you tried to examine the photo to spot all the hidden character Easter eggs included in it – good for you! Just to make things easier, one fan has broken it down for you, visually:

Freeza, Roshi, Beerus, Whis, Veeta, Goku, Goten, Trunks, Bulma, Tien, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Mr. Satan, Yamcha – just about everyone from Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe 7 that you could think of is here. There are even throwback characters like Oolong or Yajirobe are included – as are other iconic figures like Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh. Toyotaro really outdid himself with this one wouldn’t you agree? Spot any other hidden gems? Let us know in the comments!

