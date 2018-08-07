‘Dragon Ball Super’ Proves Videl is True Wife Goals

The English dub of Dragon Ball Super is nearing the Universe Survival arc on Toonami, but before we get their official it’s nice to have gotten a reminder of why Videl is true wife goals.

Videl and Gohan’s marriage dealt with its biggest challenge when someone tries to break them up, but Videl’s unwavering trust in her husband Gohan is what pulls them through this madness.

In the latest episode of the series, Gohan was still acting as the Great Saiyaman stuntman, and the film’s star Barry was envious of how much attention Gohan was getting in the role. He vowed to completely destroy his life, and he tries to set up Gohan and the idol Cocoa in a cheating scandal that would ruin Gohan’s marriage.

But although Gohan stayed out practicing lines with Cocoa all night, and it seemed like he could have cheated when Barry got photos of Gohan and Cocoa’s kiss, Videl never once thought Gohan would cheat. Her unwavering faith in Gohan throws Barry off, and his plan never comes to fruition.

She then shows another great side to her when Gohan was battling a rampaging Barry as she never once loses confidence in Gohan’s victory. When Cocoa panics and thinks Gohan died, Videl says that she will never waver because of Pan. Because Pan sees Gohan as her hero, Videl will do everything she can to support him so that Pan never worries in the slightest.

Both Videl and Pan hold Gohan in a high regard, and in this moment Videl demonstrates why she makes such a great mother and wife. Fans often make fun of Gohan’s current non-fighter state, but it’s hard to blame him for deciding to drift away from his harsh fighting life and live happily with his family when they’re both so supportive.

