Dragon Ball Super’s Goku Balloon Returning for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019

Dragon Ball Super had an incredible year last year. With the anime at its peak, and the rest of Dragon Ball Super: Broly imminent, the franchise took a huge step forward as Toei Animation and Funimation debuted a brand new Super Saiyan Blue Goku balloon as a part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It can be a surprisingly competitive venture to get a spot in the famous parade, so this was a huge breakthrough for fans of anime in general. Now history will repeat itself as the Goku balloon will be making its return for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019.

Funimation confirmed that the Super Saiyan Blue Goku balloon will be returning to the parade for a second year in a row. Unfortunately there are no new images of the balloon just yet, but chances are it will remain relatively unchanged much like all of the other great mascot balloons in the parade.

This will cap off a strong year for Dragon Ball Super’s run with Funimation as the English dub of the series ended just a few weeks ago. This will essentially be a victory lap for the famous character as fans wait on potential news for a return of the anime series. This doesn’t necessarily mean one way or the other that a new anime series is in the works, but it is a great way for Dragon Ball to stay in the conversation!

There’s a hope that the balloon will make just as much impact as it had made last year. As the Goku balloon fought against wind and hilarious name pronunciations, Dragon Ball fans were huge fans of seeing Super Saiyan Goku fly his way through the streets of New York City. It will without a doubt have the same amount of impact, but it’s a different kind of excitement.

Dragon Ball might be over for now, but it’s not exactly “over.” There are future projects in the works in some capacity, and with Goku already making room for Dragon Ball characters, perhaps even more will get their balloon debut someday?

