‘Dragon Ball Super’: How Would Goku’s Fight with Goku Black Look in the 90s?

The “Future Trunks” arc of Dragon Ball Super was a fan favorite for a number of reasons, but the highlight was definitely Goku fighting with the mysterious Goku Black. But how would the fight have looked in the 90s?

This short animation created by Daniel Confal imagines how Goku’s fight with Black would have looked in Dragon Ball Z‘s style, complete with an audience commenting on how strong they are.

The animation is short, but includes a few nods that fans will surely recognize. First of all, the fight takes place in the Dragon Ball Z standard plains and cliffsides rather than the dark world of Future Trunks’ post-apocalyptic wasteland that was depicted in Dragon Ball Super.

One other key features are Confal’s inclusion of old-school sound effects from DBZ as well. Ki blasts and punches sound different, and on top of that, the inclusion of a bystanders looking on is a common Dragon Ball Z trope as well.

Confal includes a couple of characters who weren’t around to witness the fight in Super, and it adds a level of nostalgia that just can’t quite be topped. With all of the throwbacks to Dragon Ball Z fans have celebrated with online recently, fans have been pushing even harder for a full animation of something just like this.

First introduced in the “Future Trunks” arc, Goku Black was a villain who destroyed the Earth, and the last remaining remnants of humanity in Future Trunks’ parallel timeline. Goku Black had all of the powers that Goku had, and their shared fighting prowess meant Black was increasing in strength every time they fought. Goku’s usual trick of getting stronger than the villain when losing was not a valuable strategy here.

Black also introduced a notable first to the series, Super Saiyan Rose, which was not only a form comparable to Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue, but even stronger. Couple that with the main villain of the series, an immortal god Zamasu, and Black was a threat Goku was just not fit to deal with.

