‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Delivered One Sick Burn To Goku

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super's 111th episode lie below!

To say that Goku has had a few enemies over the years would be an understatement. The Saiyan has picked fights with more baddies than fans care to count, but Jiren just proved to be one of Goku's cockiest opponents to date. After all, the Universe 11 fighter did send one sick burn Goku's way in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super.

Seriously, someone needs to get Goku some ice ASAP.

If you watched Dragon Ball Super's 111th episode, then you know how Jiren verbally smacked Goku upside the head. After the Pride Trooper eliminated Hit from the Tournament of Power, the fighter decided it was time for him to tap out. The uninjured warrior watched as his teammates flanked him, and Toppo addressed his leader before Jiren spoke up.

"I leave the rest to you," the fighter said before eyeing Goku for a long moment.

"The warriors I'm needed for are already gone."

Yeah, Jiren went there. With Hit gone and Goku unable to go Ultra Instinct, the Universe 11 warrior knew no one can beat him - not even Goku. The Saiyan looked dumbstruck by the dismissal and went so far as to grit his teeth.

"You're saying I'm not worth your while like this," Goku asked himself, and the answer is yes. That is exactly what Jiren was trying to say.

As you can imagine, the Dragon Ball fandom has had lots to say about the unexpected burn. You can check out some of the best reactions to Jiren's savage burn of Goku in the slides below:

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami also airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.