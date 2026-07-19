The Greatest Mind-Bending Anime Is Streaming For Free

The Summer 2026 anime season is finally here, and fans are already welcoming new films and shows of the season across all major platforms. While Crunchyroll again steals the spotlight for streaming a majority of the new anime shows, other services such as Netflix and Hulu also have a range of surprises planned for fans. This also includes Tubi, an ad-supported streaming television service by Fox, which offers a range of films, TV shows, and Tubi Originals for users each month. However, with the growing popularity of the anime industry across the globe, the platform often returns with exciting shows and films.

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Viral Thrills shared Tubi’s July schedule, confirming that Madhouse’s classic mind-bending film, Paprika, is streaming for free. It’s often considered the greatest psychological thriller of all time, with themes and animation way ahead of its time. The film is available on Prime Video, but the new update from Tubi made it easier for fans to stream it. Tubi can be accessed in selected regions, including the United States and Canada, so don’t forget to check it out.

What Is Paprika About?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Directed by Satoshi Kon, one of the most renowned filmmakers of all time, Paprika etched its name in history for its exceptional psychological suspense themes that modern anime just can’t match. Satoshi Kon is known for several classics, such as Perfect Blue, Tokyo Godfathers, Millennium Actress, and many more award-winning films. Kon also serves as the co-screenwriter of the film along with Seishi Minakami.

Paprika is based on the 1993 novel written by Yasutaka Tsutsui. It was the final film of Satoshi Kon before his death in 2010. The film was classified as a surrealist psychological thriller film. Additionally, it also incorporated the film’s noir genre and stood out for its unique dreamlike imagery, which no anime at the time featured. The film explored the blurred lines between dreams and reality, subconscious thought, the human psyche, and the effects of technology on human lives.

What Is The Plot of Paprika?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The story takes place in a distant future, where a technical device named DC Mini allows those utilizing the device to view other people’s dreams. Dr. Atsuko Chiba, the head of the treatment facility studying the effects of the DC Mini, adopts her altruistic dream world alter-ego, Paprika. Using the device as a new method of psychiatric therapy for those in need of her help, she navigates people’s minds by blending aspects of the dream with reality in a constantly changing and fantastical setting.

Several parts of the film leave the viewers wondering which part of the narrative is real and which is fiction. As the story continues, it explores how delving deeper into a person’s mind is more burdensome and complex than she ever imagined.

DC Mini could be used as a form of psychological terrorism and result in the mental breakdowns of the targets. After the device was stolen and people started behaving strangely, Atsuko realized the true horrors caused by the device. She embarks on a quest to recover the lost item with the help of Officer Konakawa and travels across reality and dreams to find the mental terrorist.

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