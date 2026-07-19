Bleach’s Return Is Closer Than Ever With a Major Shonen Jump Series Ending

Launched in 1968, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has serialized some of the best manga series of all time. This doesn’t just include classics such as Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and One Piece, but also new-generation series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. However, the latest decade has seen a massive shift in the manga industry since most Shonen Jump series tend to reach their conclusions before even releasing 300 chapters. This also includes some of the biggest mainstream hits, including the beloved action comedy Sakamoto Days. Written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, the manga began serialization in 2020, and readers immediately fell in love with it.

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It also received an anime adaptation by TMS Entertainment in 2025 and currently awaits updates on the second season. While the anime might take longer than expected, the manga announced its Final Arc last year. Additionally, according to the latest update from @WSJ_manga on X, Sakamoto Days has entered its climax. This means the manga is supposed to end in only a few weeks. However, following the manga’s conclusion, fans are expecting Bleach‘s return with a new sequel story.

Bleach Could Return to Shonen Jump With Hell Arc Sequel

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The manga sparked rumors of its return in June this year, right when fans were expecting the anime’s return. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation of Bleach’s return with a sequel, the information comes from a reliable source of information known for sharing all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump. Following the controversial manga ending, fans were left with many unanswered questions for two decades.

However, to commemorate the manga’s 20th anniversary, Tite Kubo, the original manga creator, returned with a brand new one-shot story set after the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. Titled No Breathes From Hell, the story opened room for the story’s expansion. Since then, fans have been awaiting a Hell Arc, and it seems Kubo is all set to return to Shonen Jump with a new serialization weekly.

What to Expect From Bleach‘s New Sequel?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The one-shot takes place a few years after the events of the final chapter of the original story. It focuses on the fact that when a powerful figure, such as a Squad Captain or an Espada, dies, they aren’t reincarnated. Instead, they are sent to a different realm and are kept under lock with other powerful beings that have died since the formation of the Soul Society. The story brought Szayelaporro Granz back to life and revealed that his hatred had changed him to become much stronger than he ever was during his lifetime.

Since the one-shot, which was released in 2021, ended in a massive cliffhanger, fans have been waiting for their questions to be answered since then. Furthermore, the original story barely covered what happens in Hell, so a new sequel story will further expand the story’s already unique world-building.

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