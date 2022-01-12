Dragon Ball Unveils Goku’s Newest Super Saiyan Blue Form

It would be putting things lightly to say that Dragon Ball plays favorites with Goku. Whether you like it or not, the hero is the anime’s de facto lead, and creator Akira Toriyama has never hidden it. Even the franchise’s side projects tend to put Goku first, and that means he has unlocked a ton of forms over the years. And now, we know more about his new Super Saiyan Blue transformation that has multiversal implications.

The update comes straight from Dragon Ball Heroes, so you know the makeover is going to be good. If you have kept up with the series, you will know its PR anime has kept fans busy for over a year now. Its most recent update saw Goku unleashes a new Super Saiyan Blue form, and we have a name for the makeover at last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1481272395445211145?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

And what might it be? Well, it turns out Goku can now tap into Super Saiyan Blue: Universe Tree Power. This is all thanks to Goku having tapped into the Universe Tree. He managed to steal the power away from Fu and used Super Saiyan Blue to channel the godly energy into himself rather than against himself. This shift is what gave Goku his new power, and Super Saiyan Blue: Universe Tree Power allowed our hero to stop Fu in the Dragon Ball Heroes anime.

Clearly, Dragon Ball is down to expand Goku’s base transformations when it can, and the Universe Tree was too good of an opportunity to pass up. As you can imagine, this take on Super Saiyan Blue is crazy powerful, and its subtle changes to the original form are fun for fans to point out. Of course, there is no telling whether this form in particular will ever weasel into the mainline series, but it could happen. If we have learned anything about Goku over the decades, it is that the unexpected should never be crossed out of his future.

What do you think of Goku’s new form? Can you believe the Dragon Ball hero has become this powerful? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.