Dragon Ball Heroes Teases its New Arc’s Debut Ahead of 2022

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is teasing its next arc’s debut ahead of 2022! The promotional anime series has already surprised a number of fans around the world for not only lasting far longer than its initial season had implied it was going to go, but is now getting ready to cap off its full second season of episodes. While a new season has yet to be announced for a release next year, it seems the stage is getting set for some kind of continuation as the next major episode of the series is bringing the current Big Bang Mission saga to an end.

The eighth episode of the New Space-Time War arc has revealed the first details ahead of its release in Japan later this month, and with it confirmed that the fight against Fuu (that started with the Prison Planet arc way back in the first season) will be bringing this massive arc to an end. This will end the second season’s run for the year as well, and with it apparently sets the stage for what could be coming in the next arc for a full animated version of the “Ultra God Mission” arc hopefully arriving in 2022.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 40 is titled “The Last Full Power! Fierce Battle for the Future, Finally Settled!,” and is currently scheduled for a release on December 19th in Japan. It’s described as such, “The final battle unfolds beneath the universe tree. Goku and Fuu clash with each other with everything they’ve got. The fierce battle for the peace and future of all universes finally concludes!” While there is unfortunately not much to gleam from the summary as to what to expect, it does indicate that the arc is indeed ending.

As for what could come next should the promotional anime series continue, the next major arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is known as the Ultra God Mission. This kicks off next Spring in Japan, and while there have yet to be any word on more anime episodes to coincide with the new arc, this next mission is teasing that Goku will be facing off against his alternate world self, Goku: Xeno, as the major crux of the battles to come. But that remains to be seen with the release of this next episode later this month.

What do you think? How do you feel about Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ second season coming to an end? What would you want to see in future seasons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!