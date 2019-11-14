Dragon Ball’s Goku Gets Stunning Stained Glass Makeover

Of all the new elements that were introduced to the Dragon Ball franchise with the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, perhaps nothing sticks out more than the transformation of “Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan”, or more succinctly put, Super Saiyan Blue. With Goku and Vegeta managing to learn this technique after mastering the form of Super Saiyan God while training with Beerus’ right hand man, Whis. Now one fan has decided to create some amazing artwork via the medium of “stained glass”, bringing the form of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku to life in a brand new way.

Reddit User Crashlanding419 shared this amazing work that re-imagines the powerful transformation of Son Goku and Vegeta, managing to perfectly display the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super in a stunning new way:

The level of Super Saiyan Blue changed for both Goku and Vegeta in the Tournament of Power arc, with the former continuing to incorporate the technique of Kaioken with this transformation and the prince of the Saiyans learning his own version of the form that was dubbed “Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolved”. With Vegeta managing to boost his power thanks to his mastery of the technique, the anti-hero accomplished the seemingly impossible task of defeating the God of Destruction in training, Toppo.

With Goku managing to access the form of Ultra Instinct throughout the Tournament of Power, Super Saiyan Blue will still be a transformation that the Saiyan will rely on moving forward, as he has done throughout the current story arc of the manga wherein they battle the ancient sorcerer of Moro. With Vegeta training on the planet Yardrat and Goku training beneath the tutelage of the Galactic Patrollman, Merus, its clear that both Saiyans are looking to achieve new levels of power before this current story line is through!

What do you think of this amazing artwork that brings one of Goku’s most powerful forms to light in a brand new way? What have been your favorite level for the Saiyans in Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

