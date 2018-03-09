‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Have Already Made Some Sweet Ultra Instinct Goku Fan Art

The time that Dragon Ball Super fans have been anticipating for nearly a year is finally here: the all-out final match between Goku and Jiren. The monumental end to the Tournament of Power will be a game-changing fight that sees both Goku and Jiren tap into unprecedented levels of power – and the visual language of that feat is still so raw and new that it’s inspired fans to create all sorts of great artwork. For example:

A large portion of Dragon Ball‘s appeal as a franchise has always been the iconography of the artwork and imagery that is unique to the series. Once upon a time way back, when ’90s kids (like this writer) wanted to get into anime, things like Dragon Ball artwork kept the highlights of the series (like Super Saiyan transformations) alive, even when there was limited access to the series.

It’s ironic that we now find ourselves in a very similar situation, even in this digital day and age. Dragon Ball Super is ending just as quickly as we’ve gotten these crazy new power-ups, and as of now, there have been no official announcements about what the next Dragon Ball series will be about. That’s all to say: at this junction, artwork like the pieces above will be food for thought that sustains and excites fans while Dragon Ball is on hiatus. Thankfully, leaks for the final two episodes already spell out that there will be plenty of additional “inspiration” from the final rounds of Goku and Jiren’s battle.

As this artwork also indicates, Goku‘s Perfect Ultra Instinct is a transformation that is quickly establishing the character as something more than mortal, which is why Dragon ball Super could be the end of the road for Goku story, in some key ways.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.