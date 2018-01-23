‘Dragon Ball’ Art Gives Vegeta, Goku, and Jiren Realistic Makeovers

It is hard to make anime heroes look intense in the real world. When you give a realistic makeover to guys like Piccolo, things rarely translate well, but that does not mean fans aren’t going to try to change that status quo.

So, fans should give props to Tiago Ribeiro for his rather stunning take on Dragon Ball.

Over on Twitter, the artist shared his realistic take on Goku, Vegeta, and Jiren. The pieces, which can be found below, quickly made their way around the fandom – and it is easy to see why. Fans seem to be impressed with the intense makeovers as even Jiren looks intense and grounded in this piece.

To the left, fans can see Vegeta as the fighter goes Super Saiyan Blue. Complete with bright blue eyes, Vegeta looks – well – pretty hot in this re-imagining. A furrowed brow only add to his brooding look, so Bulma can count herself lucky for bagging this hero.

The middle drawing highlights Jiren, the latest antagonist of Dragon Ball Super. The Pride Trooper looks totally terrifying with his large black eyes and down-turned lips. A large forehead and teeny-tiny nose make Jiren look all the more unreal, but this makeover is just realistic enough to suit the fighter.

Finally, Ribeiro gave Goku a go in his right-hand sketch. The picture seems to show the Saiyan in his Ultra Instinct form if his glowing silver eyes are anything to go by. With a mean snarl gracing his lips, Goku looks pretty intimidating in this adaptation, so it looks like realistic makeovers are totally possible.

Now, Hollywood needs to find actors who looks just like these guys if they ever want to bring Dragon Ball back to the big screen…

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

