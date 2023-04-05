Dragon Ball Statue Turns Goku and Vegeta Into Sexy Gamers

Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and you might think you have seen Goku in every way. From his years as a child to those as a grandfather, fans have been with the Saiyan through a lot. This includes all the strange Dragon Ball merchandise that has dropped over the years. In fact, another piece is on the way, and this Dragon Ball figure transforms Goku and Vegeta into sexy gamer guys.

Yes, you heard that right. Dragon Ball is getting a 1/6th statue by FuzzFeet, and the company decided it was time to jazz up Goku and his rival with a hot makeover out of nowhere.

As you can see above, FuzzFeet released pictures of its upcoming figure, and the piece took over the anime fandom in a matter of hours. Quality anime status are hardly in short supply, and over the past year, they have become sexier than ever. A number of 18+ statues are currently on the market for anime like Attack on Titan and even Spy x Family because of this rising trend. And now, Dragon Ball is toeing into the world with its hot gamer guys.

After all, the statue puts Goku and Vegeta into some tiny shorts and cropped tanks that show off their ripped physiques. It seems Goku is all relaxed here in his glasses while Vegeta rages at his side. It seems like their game did not go as planned given the fact Vegeta has torn his controller in half. So if we had to guess, Bulma will need to fix the tech for her husband ASAP since Vegeta will need a rematch against Goku.

At $180 USD, this resin figure is available for pre-order right now, and FuzzFeet hopes to ship the product by Q4 2023. To be frank, I have not heard of this studio before now, and a quick search suggests this Dragon Ball statue is one of its first to hit the market. If that is the case, then FuzzFeet hit the nail on the head with Dragon Ball fans as this statue has gone viral. So if we had to guess, a few fans must have pre-ordered this figure by now.

Of course, there are other ways to show support to Dragon Ball if this statue is outside your price range. Right now, the Dragon Ball anime is off the air, but its latest movie – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – is now on digital and home video. As for the manga, Dragon Ball Super just kickstarted a new arc this year. The comic is adapting the 'Super Hero' arc that we first saw on the big screen, so readers can look forward to revisiting Gohan's big comeback!

Would you be down to bring this Dragon Ball figure home...? Or are their other anime goodies on your to-buy list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.