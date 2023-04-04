Dragon Ball Creator's Sand Land Movie Reveals Main Cast and Staff

Sand Land, one of the major manga projects from Dragon Ball franchise creator Akira Toriyama, is now hitting theaters across Japan with a new anime movie, and Sand Land has revealed its main voice cast and staff in anticipation of the new movie's release! Akira Toriyama's Sand Land manga is one of the shorter series from the Dragon Ball franchise creator's library, but it was also one of the most impactful despite only running for a few chapters back in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in the 2000s. Now it's getting a whole new chance to find that audience too.

Sand Land was first announced to get an anime project of some kind last year, but then it was confirmed that this new anime would actually be a feature film hitting theaters across Japan later this Summer. In anticipation of the Sand Land movie's release, TOHO has dropped not only a cool trailer for the Sand Land movie but also detailed the main voice cast and staff behind the new project as well. You can check out the trailer below:

Sand Land Movie: Main Voice Cast and Staff Revealed

Sand Land has announced that the main voice cast for the movie will be anchored by the likes of Mutsumi Tamura as Beelzebub, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Rao, Cho as Thief, Satoshi Tsuruoka as General Are, and Nobuo Tobita as General Zau. Currently slated for a release in theaters across Japan on August 18th, Akira Toriyama's Sand Land will be produced by Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga, and Anima. The main staff announced thus far includes Toshihisa Yokoshima as director, Hayashi Mori will be writing script, and Yugo Kanno will be composing the music.

No international release date has been announced for Sand Land just yet, but Viz Media has licensed the original Sand Land manga for an English language release. They tease Sand Land's story as such, "In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

What are you hoping to see from Sand Land's movie debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!