Dragon Ball Super Kickstarts Goku’s Final Fight with Gas

Dragon Ball Super kicked off the next phase of the fight between Goku and Gas with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! As Gas continued to awaken to huge new levels of power, it seemed like Granolah was poised to be the only one who could take on the powerful Heeter as he was the last one standing at the end of the previous chapter. With the Granolah the Survivor arc coming to an end sometime this year, it really did seem like Cerealian was on the way towards victory. But that’s all changed with the newest chapter of the manga.

While the previous chapter of the series ended with Granolah being the one fighter who was capable of still standing up to Gas, the Heeter had risen to another powerful level thanks to the combination of the wish on the Dragon Balls and the inherent power of the Heeters themselves that Gas was able to awaken at the end of the previous chapter. This proved to be far too much for the Cerealian to handle, and thus now the end of the newest chapter puts it all back on Goku’s shoulders.

Chapter 81 of Dragon Ball Super sees Granolah quickly taken out of the equation as Gas proves he’s grown much stronger after awakening his hidden powers. When Vegeta passes over the last of his energy to Goku, Goku is the only one left who can fight against Gas. The fight begins with Gas demonstrating just how many more abilities that he has at his disposal but Goku is able to use his quick thinking in the midst of battle to avoid taking any major damage from any of these techniques.

Goku’s willingly holding himself back as he’s not trying to fight the same way he used to (and further continue his angelic Ultra Instinct mindset training), but at the same time it’s clear that he now has some kind of plan in mind as he manages to lure Gas out with the use of his Instant Transmission. By goading the Heeter with the fact that he’s trained with his use of it for years, the end of the chapter sees Goku teleporting away to their next mysterious battlefield.

Now it's just a matter of seeing where they're going, so what do you think? Where do you think Goku is trying to lure Gas to? Will be it a major returning character or area?