Dragon Ball Super Has Kickstarted Its Best Fight… and Goku Isn’t In It

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is currently telling the story of the last member of the Cerealian Race, Granolah, as he finds himself struggling with his past and his original need for revenge against the Saiyans. In the latest installment of the Shonen series, Granolah is now struggling to defeat a member of the Heeters who has one-upped the bounty hunter in the power department, creating a battle that is considered one of the best of the sequel series, that doesn’t even involve Goku or Vegeta throwing a punch.

In the latest chapter of the Shonen series’ manga, the Heeters were able to use the Planet Cereal’s Dragon Balls in order to make Gas the newest strongest being in the universe, easily overtaking Goku in a one-on-one fight but now finding Granolah to be a much tougher opponent. Though Gas is the strongest in the universe, he still has not mastered his newfound power, giving the intergalactic bounty hunter the perfect opportunity to take him down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What did you think of this knock-down, drag-out battle? Do you think Granolah will manage to overtake Gas? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

So Good

https://twitter.com/Cipher_db/status/1473262739514888194?s=20

No Explosions?

https://twitter.com/Anselmolechad/status/1473266104726441989?s=20

Toyotaro Is Growing Stronger

https://twitter.com/IgorBacelar2012/status/1473289396115980288?s=20

Not Easy

https://twitter.com/LuayYagami/status/1472413457899266051?s=20

Going Hard

https://twitter.com/TooRealUnreal/status/1472992927492321293?s=20

Space Ninjutsu

https://twitter.com/FatedOmen/status/1472965079670874112?s=20

Straight Fire

https://twitter.com/xxDB_Gokuxx/status/1473072006405005315?s=20

Loving It