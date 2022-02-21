Dragon Ball Super Hits Granolah With His Biggest Wounds Yet

Dragon Ball Super has hit Granolah hard with some of his biggest battle wounds yet with the newest chapter of the manga series! Each new chapter of the series is all the more important as they bring us that much closer to the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc (which was previous confirmed to end this year). That means that while Gas seems to get even stronger with each new chapter, Goku and the others are that much closer to somehow defeating him and the other Heeters as the fight rolls on. But it’s not looking so great for Granolah at the moment.

The newest chapter of the series picks up right after Gas awakened to a whole new level of power. Not only did he have the boost of the Dragon Balls, but his own inherent power as a Heeter was seemingly brought under control to take him to a godly new level. As Granolah tries to contend with Gas as the only fighter who can continue to stand up against such a threat, he’s dealt with some pretty terrible injuries as he’s easily tossed around and beaten by the villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 81 of Dragon Ball Super sees Granolah head straight for Elec after he made his way to the battlefield in the previous chapter. After being caught by Gas, the fight just gets more brutal from that point as Gas easily deflects or dodges each of Granolah’s attacks. He tries to blast Elec with a focused ki blast, but Gas breaks both of his arms before blinding him by aiming ki blasts right at his eyes in a point blank range. This is far from the end of it as Granolah falls right in front of Elec.

Elec then grabs him and shoots him right in the spin with his laser gun, and it punctures such a big hole that Granolah seemed like he was killed. Thankfully this is soon revealed to not be the case as Monaito made it to his side fast enough to heal him, but Granolah is far from fighting shape after taking such an onslaught of brutally direct attacks at his most vital points. Now it’s up to Goku to somehow end the fight once and for all.

What do you think? Do you think Granolah can still make his way back to the fight in order to deal the final blow? Are these injuries enough to take him out of the equation completely?