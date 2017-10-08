‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Saw Goku Use All His [SPOILER] Against Jiren

It’s no secret that Goku has a lot of transformations. The Saiyan has racked up some impressive power over the years, but it doesn’t look like any of Goku’s strength was a match for Jiren. Tonight, Dragon Ball Super gave Goku a new power-up to deal with, but the Saiyan first made sure to show Jiren his other transformations first.

As you can see above, Dragon Ball Super kicked off Goku’s battle with Jiren with a bang. The hero is seen powering into his basic Super Saiyan form, but it seems like Krillin is the only one who isn’t surprised by the move. When the martial artist is asked about Goku’s decision, Krillin says Goku is cycling through all of his forms to test Jiren.

By the time Goku does Super Saiyan 2, the Pride Trooper does not seem a bit phased by the onslaught. In fact, Jiren can be seen stopping more than one of Goku’s attacks with a single finger, and the Saiyan looks rightfully taken aback by the ordeal.

And, no – Goku didn’t power up into Super Saiyan 3. Maybe next time though?

Once Goku realizes his standard Super Saiyan forms will not work on Jiren, he tries something else when he powers into his Super Saiyan God state, but the form has no affect on Jiren. Even Super Saiyan Blue has no effect on the Universe 11 leader, and Goku does not even make the other fighter sweat when he maxes out his Kaio-Ken against Jiren later on.

Fans have known for awhile that Goku’s previous power-ups would not deal any damage to Jiren; Even a point-blank Spirit Bomb failed to take down the Universe 11 warrior. Dragon Ball Super fans watched as the Saiyan was taken out by the Pride Trooper, but that wasn’t all Goku had to give. After a tense moment, the hero came back from the brink of unconsciousness with a new power to boot. The awe-inspiring transformation appears to have given Goku the power of a god as he can now fight without thinking, a skill which Whis has always said the Saiyan should learn. Now, it’s just a matter of whether Goku can harness the power before Jiren knocks him – and the rest of his comrades – out of the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami also airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.