Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Streaming Release Date Announced

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture might be working its way through theaters in Japan, but the new anime series has revealed it will be streaming around the world later this Summer! Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is a new sequel series in the franchise set after the events of the original, and is premiering throughout theaters in Japan across the Summer. But for fans in the rest of the world, luckily it was previously confirmed that this new anime would in fact be getting a streaming release breaking apart its theatrical event across a full season's worth of episodes.

After previously confirming its would be releasing with Disney+ and its affiliates in international territories (Star in some countries, and likely Hulu in the United States) when the anime officially releases, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture has now confirmed that the anime will begin streaming internationally on June 21st. This will be a weekly release of the anime spread across 12 episodes when it premieres, so thankfully it won't be too much longer before fans around the world get to see the next era of the Code Geass anime franchise.

What Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture?

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (which actually had its title changed ahead of its debut) is directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi with Noboru Kimura writing the scripts for Sunrise. Takahiro Kimura will be designing the characters together with Shuichi Shimamura based on CLAMP's original designs, and Kenji Kawai will be composing the music. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is a planned four part event with the first part now in theaters overseas, Part 2 planned for a release on June 10th, Part 3 scheduled to release on July 5th, and the fourth and final part hitting on August 2nd.

The voice cast for the series includes the likes of Kohei Amasaki as Rozé, Makoto Furukawa as Ash, Reina Ueda as Sakuya, Kana Ichinose as Chalice, Hiroki Yasumoto as Noland, Nao Toyama as Catherine, Yumi Uchiyama as Nala, Daisuke Hirakawa as Stanley, Yasuyuki Kase as Walter, Masaaki Mizunaka as Divock, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kristoff, Ryota Ohsaka as Heath, Soma Saito as Arnold, Hirofumi Nojima as Greed, and Yuki Ono as Gran.

If you wanted to check out the original Code Geass anime for yourself, you can check it out with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Pluto TV ahead of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture's streaming premiere date on June 21st.