Marvel and McFarlane Toys Bring Iconic Marvel Moments to Life in New Collection (Exclusive)

McFarlane Toys and Marvel are embarking on an epic new collaboration, and we've got your exclusive first look! The new collaboration will bring Todd McFarlane's iconic Marvel artwork to life in a new collection of posed figures, which will be available in 1:10 and 1:6 scales. This is the first time McFarlane will bring his Marvel artwork into 3D form, giving fans a chance to own iconic moments from McFarlane's Marvel legacy in a brand new way. We've got your first look at two of the posed figures, featuring none other than Spider-Man and Captain America, and as you can see on the next slide, you will instantly recognize these moments in Marvel history.

The 1:6th scale figures honor McFarlane's tenure at Marvel Comics, and the first figure up to bat is McFarlane's iconic Amazing Spider-Man 301 cover. Spider-Man is in the exact same pose, web-swinging through the city, and the webs have a translucent effect to make them pop. The circle from the cover is also represented, and New York City is presented in the backdrop.

Then there's Captain America, who is based on McFarlane's famous cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #323. Cap is holding up his shield and standing tall next to Spider-Man on the cover, and while Spidey isn't included in the posed figure, Cap looks as if he leaped off the page. The lines on the costume mirror the lines on the cover, especially on the star and torso, and he is standing on what appears to be a piece of a Tank. The backdrop also features a location surrounded by rubble and debris to complete the picture. Each posed figure will also come with a reprint of the original comic.

The 1:10th scale posed figures will celebrate the legacy of Marvel Comics and the legendary artists that brought Marvel's famous roster of characters to life. The first wave features figures inspired by McFarlane, Jim Lee, Steve Ditto, John Romita Sr., and Rob Liefeld, and characters featured include Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Deadpool. Each posed figure will be based upon a classic Marvel Comics cover, and will also feature an environmental base and a diorama backdrop to complete the look.



Todd McFarlane, who revolutionized the comic book industry in the late '80s and early '90s, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "For literally decades, thousands of Marvel fans and fans of my McFarlane Toys have deluged me with requests of wanting to see a Marvel and McFarlane Toys collaboration. Thanks to the invaluable support and collaboration from Marvel in making these new products a reality, I will now get this wonderful opportunity to not only be able to produce statue-like figures based upon my own artwork (who wouldn't jump at the chance to turn their own 2-D drawings into 3-D reality?), but I will also have the great pleasure of being able to create products based upon some of the amazingly talented peers in our wonderful comic book industry. As fun as it will be to play with some of my own artwork, I am really looking forward to developing figures based upon the finest creators in comics. Get ready, everyone!"



The new collection is set to release this summer, and more details will be released soon. McFarlane did take some time to speak to ComicBook about the collection, and he teased what fans can expect from the line in the future.

"Well, you know, I sort of got a soft spot for some of the guys I grew up with," McFarlane said. "I'm gonna do a tip of the hat in the first series to Jim Lee and Rob Liefeld because I thought that during that whole era where we came along, we sort of each made our mark in different ways that were there."

"Eventually, I'd like to tip my hat to some of the people that inspired me a ton, George Perez and John Byrne," McFarlane said. "But I also know that there's a whole generation that have come in who those aren't the guys they grew up with, right? It's more of people that they're looking at right now. And whether it's the interior artist and, or the cover artist, I'll be sort of looking at what they're asking for and giving them that."

