Urusei Yatsura Reboot Hypes Final Episodes With Special Poster

Urusei Yatsura is now at the final slate of its official reboot anime series adapting Rumiko Takahashi's classic manga, and the anime is hyping up the "Final Chapter" of the new series with a special poster! As part of the celebration for Shogakukan's 100th anniversary, Rumiko Takashi's Urusei Yatsura (which ran in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in the 1970s) was picked up for a brand new anime series. Running for four cours across the last two years, we're finally nearing the end of this reboot as Lum and Ataru end their long game of cat and mouse.

Urusei Yatsura's reboot series returned for the second half of its second season this Spring, and is now nearing the end of its run with only four more episodes left to go. This "final chapter" of the reboot anime will take on the Boy Meets Girl Arc and introduce the final new faces of Yuichi Nakamura as Rupa, Inori Minase as Karula, and Cho as Upa. You can check out the special poster for the final episodes of Urusei Yatsura's reboot anime series below to start getting ready for the end.

How to Watch Urusei Yatsura's Final Arc

Produced by David Production and featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season, Urusei Yatsura Season 2 is now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. Listed as Urusei Yatsura and the Iconic Invader Girl Lum, you can currently catch up with all of the episodes for the reboot anime series so far as it gets ready for the end (with new episodes debuting soon after their initial premiere in Japan). As for what to expect from this new take on the classic franchise, HIDIVE teases the Urusei Yatsura reboot as such:

"When an alien race known as the Oni invade Earth, the chronically unlucky and unapologetically lecherous Ataru Moroboshi is selected as humanity's representative in a duel for the fate of the planet! His opponent is Lum, the Oni's very pretty princess, and it's only thanks to Ataru's unscrupulous behavior that he's able to scrape out a win in a treacherous game of tag against her. Ataru thinks he's had his lucky break at last, but when Lum takes a shine to him off the battlefield, the conflict follows him home as Lum invades not only planet Earth, but also the womanizing Ataru's love life!"