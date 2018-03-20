‘Dragon Ball Super’ Explains How Strong The Grand Priest Is

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest Dub episode largely took a break from the main arc of the “Future Trunks Saga” in order to explore the cosmic mystery of why Goku was summoned to Grand Zeno’s castle for a meeting.

Well, as it turns out, Grand Zeno’s summons was nothing too special: he just wanted a playmate, and his choice of BFF was none other than Goku! That was a relief to Lord Beerus, Whis, and the Supreme Kais; however for Goku, the visit to Grand Zeno revealed a new figure of intrigue: The Grand Priest.

As Zeno’s personal attendant, Grand Priest appears to be a child-sized version of an angel like Whis, but as is Dragon Ball tradition, appearances prove to be deceiving. Upon meeting the Grand Priest, Goku instantly recognizes that the cosmic figure has an energy more formidable than just about any he’s ever encountered, which instantly makes Goku want to fight him. Goku’s appetite for combat makes Whis issue him a severe warning – one that reveals just how powerful the Grand Priest really is.

So how powerful is he?

According to Whis, Grand Priest is one of the top five most powerful beings in the multiverse; it’s stated that even Whis, who has been training Goku and Vegeta throughout Dragon Ball Super‘s storyline, pales in comparison to the power of the Grand Priest. Goku comes and goes from Zeno’s palace without significant incident, but this introduction of the Grand Priest feels weighted in a way that will make it more important to future events.

Fans of the Dragon Ball Super sub series are now coming ot the end of the series fifth story arc, “Universal Survival”, which ties directly back to this moment of Goku visiting Grand Zeno.

“Universal Survival” finally sees Grand Zeno launch the tournament he wanted after witnessing Goku, Hit, and Co. fighting in the Tournament of Destruction. The Grand Priest presides over the tournament, but never really gets involved. But that’s only fueled fan speculation that Grand Priest has a bigger role on the horizon…

After the Tournament of Power arc, Dragon Ball Super will launch a movie, before returning to the anime series for the sixth story arc. A lot of fans are speculating that after Goku unlocked Ultra Instinct, he and Vegeta will be ready for a new scale of cosmic combat – and that Grand Priest could end up being one of the most formidable opponents they’ve ever faced. Since Dragon Ball loves to set things up early on and pay them off later, the long wait to Grand Priest’s full debut would be par for the course.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.