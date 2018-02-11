‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals The Source Of Jiren’s Strength

Warning! Major Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Episode 127 below!

Ever since his introduction as part of Universe 11’s team in the Tournament of Power, Dragon Ball Super fans have been wondering how exactly Jiren is as strong as he is. As the tournament heads into its final three minutes, and the final few episodes of the series, fans finally got to know more about Jiren’s past.

When Android 17 asks Jiren what he’d use the Super Dragon Balls for, Belmod explains the reasoning behind why Jiren has amassed so much strength and what his wish could be for.

Belmod explains that Jiren’s parents were killed by an “evil-doer.” He was rescued, and his rescuer eventually taught him how to fight. His increased strength attracted more fighters and allies to his side, enough to the point where Jiren felt confident in facing down the evil-doer again. But his friends, and his teacher, were killed in the fight.

Devastated, Jiren vows to grow stronger and challenge the evil-doer again but the friends who survived the first attack refused to fight at his side. Feeling betrayed, he cast away notions like trust and friendship and believing the only real strength lies in justice (much how Toppo cast aside justice to become God) he grew to who he is today.

Believing that strength would get him everything he needed, including the likes of new allies, Jiren went forward with this way of thinking. While that does not explain his insane levels of strength as of yet, it does clue the fans into Jiren’s eventual wish which could be to revive his lost family or get vengeance on what wronged him. But with only so few episodes left in the series, hopefully all questions will be answered soon.

