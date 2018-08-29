‘Dragon Ball Super’s Fans Are Split Over Kale and Caulifla’s English Dub Voices

Dragon Ball Super has just revealed the English Dub voices for Kale and Caulifla, the fan-favorite female Saiyan characters from Universe 6. But now that we know actress Elizabeth Maxwell is voicing Caulifla, and Dawn Bennett is voicing Kale, Dragon Ball fans have started going in on the two actresses’ vocal performances.

If you haven’t already, listen for yourself to what the English Dub versions of Kale and Caulifla sound like:

As you can hear, Maxwell’s version of Caulifla plays up the punk-rock edge of the Universe 6 Saiyan, who is actually introduced as a gang leader, before being recruited by Vegeta’s protege Cabba, to compete in the Tournament of Power. Meanwhile, Bennett’s version of Kale is nasally and squeaky – an auditory reflection of the character’s meek nature.

In terms of vocal performance, Caulifla sounds pretty much like what you’d expect from a character with her appearance, and it sounds like Maxwell has nailed down her approach to the character. However, when it comes to Maxwell, fans should keep a bit more of an open mind. Kale’s big arc in the Tournament of Power is learning that she possesses massive amount of power – the volatile powers of a Legendary Super Saiyan, in fact. During the “Universal Survival Arc,” Kale has several transformations into LSSJ berserker form, which will require a drastic change in Bennett’s vocal performance as the character. So while a lot of fans may think this first sampling of Kale’s voice isn’t a good fit, they have yet to hear the full thing.

Right now, Dragon Ball Super‘s English Dub series has moved into the beginnings of the “Universal Survival Arc,” which has US fans incredibly excited. For those who don’t follow Dragon Ball Super‘s manga or Sub series, the last year has been filled with headlines about all the exciting, game-changing milestones the story arc reveals, and now those fans will finally get to see them unfold. That includes Kale, Caulifla, and the formidable fused warrior they become.

What do you think of Kale and Caulifla’s English Dub voices? Check out these early reactions from fans, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019.