Dragon Ball Super Reveals the Key to Using Instant Transmission

Dragon Ball Super’s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has challenged Goku and Vegeta in ways they have never been before, but the latest chapter of the series begins what seems to be a steady comeback for the duo as they prepare to train in different ways for some kind of technique that can take down Planet Eater Moro once and for all. Now that Vegeta has finally arrived on Yardrat in the hopes that they will be able to teach him a technique like when Goku acquired the Instant Transmission, it’s soon revealed that there’s something even more involved with how Instant Transmission works.

Chapter 52 of the series reveals that the key to using Instant Transmission isn’t just honing in on someone’s ki and teleporting to their location, but it’s all focused on ki control. As the Yardrat race explains, the Instant Transmission is one of many techniques that uses what they call “spirit control.”

When Vegeta arrives on Yardrat, he meets a different variation on the species seen so far. It’s soon revealed that the group that greeted him was actually just as single Yardrat, and this Yardrat explains that this is one of the techniques they use to scare off enemies. As he’s introduced to the elder that taught Goku how to use Instant Transmission, the elder explains that the Yardrat race does not have a wealth of techniques.

They spend their lives honing in on one thing, Spirit Control, and this gives them various abilities like teleportation, cloning, and can even make themselves look like giants. Spirit is what Vegeta knows as “Ki,” and these special abilities are brought about by shifting, splitting, and growing one’s spirit.

It turns out that everyone at Yardrat can do this, and now Vegeta’s on his way to learning how ki functions and with this will tap into the key of using Instant Transmission along with these other new techniques. It’s going to take new tricks to defeat Moro, and if Vegeta can learn how to control his ki then perhaps he’ll be able to make it to where Moro can’t eat it?

