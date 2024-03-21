Dragon Ball Super Just Knocked Goku's Grandpa Status

Goku was never winning any "Father of the Year" Awards and it looks like the same can be said for "Grandfather of the Year" awards.

The world is still mourning the loss of Akira Toriyama, with many eyes now on the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga to see what surprises were in store for the Z-Fighters. The latest chapter of the series didn't just feature some of the biggest battles in the shonen sequel's history but it also featured some hilariously tragic moments. Son Goku has never been the best of parents to both Gohan and Goten and it seems that this trend unfortunately continues now that the Z-Fighter is a grandfather.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 103, you might want to steer clear as we'll be dicing into spoiler territory. On Beerus and Whis' planet, not only does the fight between Goku and Gohan come to an end, but readers get the opportunity to see quite a few Saiyan brawls. Immediately following the father-son confrontation, Gohan takes on Broly to see if the Legendary Super Saiyan can maintain his composure in a fight. Once this fight finishes, Goten and Trunks take on Broly while Vegeta fights Gohan, creating an anime royal rumble unlike any other. Unfortunately, while Goku might sometimes win battles with his fists, he can't seem to win his way into being a good grandpa.

Goku Is A Terrible Grandfather

Once Goku and Vegeta return to Planet Earth with Gohan, Goten, and Trunks, they encounter Piccolo meditating. While Son attempts to see just how powerful Orange Piccolo is, the Namekian states that he can't at the moment as he needs to pick up Pan from school. In one of Goku's most embarrassing moments, the Z-Fighter forgets that Pan is his granddaughter, only to be reminded by Vegeta.

#DragonBallSuper Goku showing again he's crap as a father/grandfather pic.twitter.com/azkaBsKCK3 — Shonen Salto (@ShonenSalto) March 20, 2024

Unfortunately, Dragon Ball Super announced that it is going on indefinite hiatus following the release of Chapter 103. Following the passing of Akira Toriyama, Toyotaro hasn't confirmed if this latest chapter will be the series' last, though it certainly feels like an ending to the sequel series. While Toriyama still had ideas that were left unfinished, said projects have yet to be confirmed.

Do you think there will ever be a world where Goku can become a good parent? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.