Dragon Ball Finally Let Vegeta Surpass Goku For Once

Dragaon Ball Super chapter 61 finally reveals the new technique that Vegeta unlocked on planet Yardrat - and as teased, it is a pretty surprising power-up! Dragon Ball Super's new villain, Planet-Eater Moro, nearly annihilated both Goku and Vegeta in their initial battles, forcing the Saiyan warriors into shameful retreat. That led to a major falling out between Goku and Vegeta, as the latter swore never to let Goku be the greater power ever again. Vegeta returned to Dragon Ball Z's planet Yardrat to unlock the secret of their strange techniques - and in doing so, he's managed to surpass Goku for the very first time!

WARNING: Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 61 SPOILERS Follow!

While Vegeta was stuck training on Yardrat, Goku tried to hold down the Earth by coming back to face Moro using his new Ultra Instinct powers. Unfortunately for Goku, Moro is all-too-familiar with the divine powers, and manages to wear out the weaker and unstable Ultra Instinct Sign form, and defeat Goku with relative ease.

Luckily, Vegeta arrives back on Earth just in time to relieve Goku of duty. When first facing Moro, Vegeta reveals that he can now access the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolved form he likewise achieved during the Tournament of Power. However, like Goku, that simple boost in power doesn't prove to be enough. Moro all but laughs off Vegeta's SSGSSE attacks - but as it turns out, simple might isn't Vegeta goal, this time.

As it turns out, Vegeta went to Yardrat and unlocked the secret to their strange techniques (like Instant Transmission): Spirit Control. In true Vegeta fashion, the Saiyan Prince takes mastery over one's ki and turns it on the offensive, achieving a technique called "Spirit Fission". Using Spirit Fission, Vegeta is able to undo any absorption or fusion of energy, including separating Moro from all the lifeforce energy he's consumed. With Moro weakened, Vegeta is able to easily put the villain down.

Unfortunately, in true Dragon Ball fashion, Moro has one final power-up to reveal, so Vegeta doesn't quite win the day. Nonetheless, Goku, Piccolo, and the rest of the Z-Fighters must openly acknowledge that Vegeta has finally surpassed Goku, for the first time in Dragon Ball history!

The best part about Vegeta's latest power-up is that it reflects Vegeta's prowess as a tactician and strategist, which was always his main distinction form Goku.

