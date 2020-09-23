Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Teases a Bad Feeling

✖

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super gave the Z Fighters a number of feathers in their cap as Goku finally was able to strike a decisive blow against the villain known as Moro, but the final moments of the manga installment gives Beerus a "bad feeling" and will have fans of the long running franchise slapping their heads. With Goku announcing a drastic decision in his battle against Moro, it seems as if the Saiyan warrior might be falling into a trap the likes of which he has fallen into before time and time again throughout Dragon Ball's history!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 64, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory!

With Goku achieving the level of "Ultra Instinct Perfected", as Whis dubs it, he begins systematically taking apart Moro in their one on one duel. With Merus, the renegade angel, using his power to eliminate Moro's ability to absorb the powers of his opponents, he in turn was taken from this world for using his divine powers in the process. Goku uses his sacrifice to achieve the ultimate form of Ultra Instinct and brings the pain to Moro in the process, but this doesn't change Son's unique personality.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As Goku is close to unleashing the finishing blow against Moro, the energy absorbing villain begs for mercy, which causes the Saiyan to pause. Checking in with Jaco that the Galactic Patrol still is seeking the death penalty for the horned antagonist, Goku decides to give up his place as an honorary member of the "space cops" and states that he will finish the fight as an earthling. Of course, fans of the series most likely can put two and two together and decipher that Son is looking to let Moro live, out of forgiveness as well as looking for another strong warrior to battle down the line.

Of course, Beerus mimics what we're all feeling in that he expresses that he has a "bad feeling about this". Goku has let villains such as Vegeta and Freeza live in the past, causing fans to slap their heads though these actions did eventually benefit the Z Fighters, so who is to say that Moro living might not have him join the crew in the future.

What do you think of this unsurprising move by Goku? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!