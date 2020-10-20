New Dragon Ball Super And Boruto Chapters Now Online

✖

New chapters for both Dragon Ball Super's and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' mangas have landed and they are both well worth reading! Released through Viz Media, the battle of Goku against Moro rages on as he has finally managed to master the power of Ultra Instinct while the forces of Konoha in Boruto, Naruto, and Sasuke wage war against Isshiki, the Otsutsuki member that currently is the leader of the Kara Organization and is looking to take over the body of Kawaki to save his own life. Needless to say, these are two of the biggest battles currently raging in manga today!

If you want to read Chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super, you can do so by following this link. While many fans on social media were sharing the preview that was released for this latest installment, it seems that the manga had quite a few surprises that threw a serious curve ball when it came to fan expectations. Though Goku's actions here will still have a large number of fans slapping their foreheads in frustration, the actions of Moro and the way that things happen in this latest installment, also showing us just what the evil sorcerer can do when it comes to his energy absorbing powers!

(Photo: Viz Media)

If you want to read Chapter 51 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you can do so by following this link. The Kara Organization has recently made their presence known in the anime, delivering a decisive defeat against Team 7, causing Boruto and his friends to undergo a training arc in order to strengthen their bodies in anticipation of a re-match. With Jigen threatening Konoha directly, the most powerful trio of the Hidden Leaf in Boruto, Naruto, and Sasuke are banding together to put a stop to his plans.

Recently, the Dragon Ball Super editor went on record stating that fans would not expect the events that took place in Chapter 65 and we can verify that he was right! With the Moro Arc coming to a close, it will be interesting to see where the franchise goes in the future and if they will be able to make a villain that can take the energy absorbing wizard's spot!

What do you think of the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and these unique Shonen worlds!