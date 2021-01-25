Dragon Ball Super Promises to Revisit One of Its Most Mysterious Brokers

✖

Dragon Ball Super has been busying setting up its newest arc as of late, and it seems like things are paying off. The franchise has put forth a solid premise for its post-Moro arc, and the villain Granolah seems to fit in with the gang. Plus, it seems a surprising face will reappear this arc after being missing-in-action for some time.

The information was dropped when Dragon Ball Super put out its most recent chapter. The update checked in on Goku and Vegeta as expected, but things got interesting when Granolah came into focus. The villain seems to be living the life of a vengeful bounty hunter. At one point, the gang he works for made its grand debut, and it turns out the group is looking for Zuno of all people.

Yup, that is right. Zuno is going to factor into this arc, and fans are curious to see how the comeback goes. As it turns out, Zuno is being sought after because of his intelligence resources, and even Vegeta would admit the character knows enough to be considered a threat.

If you will remember, Zuno was introduced during the Universe 6 saga way back when. The character is first met by Bulma and Jaco as they are trying to locate the Super Dragon Balls. It is there fans learn how much Zuno really knows, and it seems the master knows just about everything in the multiverse. So far, Zuno has only really appeared when the Super Dragon Balls have been called upon, so the relics could be needed for this new arc. And if not, well - Zuno might be asked to share some other knowledge we've never even thought to ask.

What do you make of this throwback? Did you ever expect to see Zuno resurface in Dragon Ball?