Dragon Ball Super Shows the Might of the Saiyans in New Flashback

Dragon Ball Super showed the might of the Saiyans from a different perspective in a flashback with the newest chapter of the series. Dragon Ball Super has started a brand new arc following the cliffhanger from the previous chapter of the series that introduced a powerful new warrior at the tail end of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. With the newest chapter of the series focusing all on this brand new warrior, it's revealed that he has ties to the Saiyans and their dark past working under Freeza. Meaning we get to see the Saiyans from a new perspective.

With Chapter 68 of the series fully introducing fans to this new warrior, Granolah, we begin to see what makes him tick. As it turns out, he comes from one of the planets wiped out by the Saiyans when they were conquering planets as part of Freeza's army. With a disturbing flashback, we get a new look at how much damage this race really used to do with their Great Ape forms.

Chapter 68 of the series begins with the flashback seeing the Saiyan army invading the Cerealians' planet. Leaving death and destruction in their wake, we can see how Granolah himself tried to avoid all of this chaos and hide within a church. But there was no sanctuary to be found there, however, as Bardock (in his Great Ape form) tears through the roof of the church.

With Granolah's flashback ending here, we have now seen a ground level example of the kind of chaos the Saiyans used to wreak while working under Freeza. It's fueling Granolah's need to grow stronger and eventually get his revenge on both Freeza and the Saiyans, and it's hard not to see why he's so passionate about it given all that it must have taken to survive such an ordeal.

There are still several gaps left to fill in from this flashback, however, such as how Granolah managed to survive while the other Cerealians did not. But if he's as strong as he's implied to be (making the Saiyans' attack on the planet make even more sense if Freeza saw the Cerelians as a potential threat needing to be targeted) through this chapter, Granolah just might pose the toughest challenge yet.

But what did you think of Dragon Ball Super's recent flash back to the Saiyans' conquering days? Do you think we'll see more of this history as the Granolah arc continues?