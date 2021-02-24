New Dragon Ball Super Sizzler Highlights Chapter 69

✖

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga dove further into the Granolah The Survivor Arc, exploring the character of the intergalactic bounty hunter while also giving fans a new set of Dragon Balls to wrap their heads around, with a new teaser trailer summarizing the latest installment in under thirty seconds. With so much happening in Chapter 69 of Akira Toriyama's manga series, the new trailer does an impressive job of putting together some of the biggest moments that involve the new bounty hunter, as well as Goku and Vegeta.

One of the biggest things of note outside of further exploring Granolah's world or introducing us to a new unique set of Dragon Balls was diving into the new training that was being hinted at for Vegeta under the tutelage of the God of Destruction, Beerus. With Beerus revealing that he was the one that gave Freeze the idea of destroying the Saiyan race, the Prince of the Saiyans isn't too happy with the newfound information which appears to be an integral part of his training. While we don't know if Vegeta is on a course for becoming a new God of Destruction, it's clear that the Saiyan Prince is attempting to bridge the gap between himself and Goku, following Son's mastery of Ultra Instinct.

Twitter User DBS Hype1 shared this impressive trailer that attempts to capture some of the biggest moments of the latest installment of Dragon Ball Super's manga, which introduced several new factors that are sure to make themselves known in the lives of the Z Fighters shortly:

The final page of the manga saw Granolah bringing forth a brand new Dragon, wishing for it to make him become the "strongest warrior in the universe". Whether or not this wish will be granted is a question for the next chapter of the series, but it's clear that the latest arc is attempting to explore new territory in the universe of the Z Fighters.

