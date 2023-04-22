Dragon Ball Super's New Chapter Features Goku/Broly Re-Match

Dragon Ball Super's anime might be M.I.A. but the manga is continuing to release new chapters. Recently, the printed story has taken the opportunity to venture back to the past by focusing on the story of the latest film of the shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While many events and battles might feel more than a little familiar for those who watched the movie, the manga is making sure to add some new material to spice things up, as is the case with the recent installment focusing on the re-match of Goku and Broly.

Warning. Be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the Dragon Ball Super manga, Chapter 92, so if you haven't read this one yet, you might want to avoid our write-up. The first half of the latest installment of the shonen manga focuses on a different battle in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's runtime thanks to the conflict between Piccolo and Gamma 2. The newest android of the Red Ribbon Army has quite a confusing conversation with the Namekian Z-Fighter thanks to Piccolo's former status as Kami. The battle plays out almost precisely as it did during Super Hero, albeit with some new material added in for good measure.

Dragon Ball: Goku Vs Broly

The "canon" Broly might have some similarities to the Legendary Super Saiyan that debuted in Dragon Ball Z, but he has just as many, if not more, differences. While obviously, this version of Broly is far more powerful than his previous incarnation, this new take on the Saiyan is also far more understanding and far less evil. In their spar on Beerus and Whis' planet, it would seem that Broly is having Goku not just help him with his fighting skill, but his rage to boot.

Goku breaks down a pep talk tailored to the Legendary Super Saiyan in the latest manga chapter, explaining how the training will help in his composure, "Nice one. You're getting the hang of this fighting stuff! You'll get used to it bit by bit. Pretty soon, you'll be fighting with a level head without snapping into a rage. This time we're gonna kick things up a notch, okay?"

