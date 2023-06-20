Dragon Ball Super Releases New "Super Hero" Manga Chapter

Dragon Ball Super's manga is taking the opportunity to revisit the events of the latest film in the shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the movie becoming a success by both bringing back the Red Ribbon Army and giving Gohan and Piccolo some major new transformations, the printed story is coming close to finishing its arc. Now, the final fight is underway when it comes to the manga by Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro, and Gohan is about to go "Beast Mode".

This chapter, like the others before it that focused on Super Hero's story, retreads familiar territory while giving readers some new moments and insight to boot. The recent movie gave Piccolo two new transformations, with Orange Piccolo being his ultimate form, while Gohan was able to take on a far more terrifying look than we have seen before in Gohan Beast. While the fight against Cell Max has yet to begin, the manga has given us a look at the resurrected Dragon Ball Z villain and is setting the stage for the major fight that ended the movie. With this latest chapter coming to a close with Gohan taking on one of the Gamma androids and transitioning to his "Ultimate" form, the latest storyarc might only have two or three chapters before it ends.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroics

You can read Chapter 94 of Dragon Ball Super's manga here on Viz's Official Website. While many shonen fans might question why it was necessary to revisit the events of Super Hero, the latest arc has given readers insight into some moments that were otherwise not explored. With the arc inching toward its conclusion, the question now arises as to where the manga will go following Super Hero.

Much like in the movie, Goku and Vegeta were sidelined in this fight against the Red Ribbon Army, but with the manga, we were able to learn why they have become that much more devoted to their training. Frieza arrived in the final chapter of the Granolah Arc, brandishing a new transformation known as "Black Frieza" that has made him the new strongest being in the universe. Most likely, the next arc will feature a re-match between Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza.

Where do you think Dragon Ball Super's manga will go following the Super Hero Arc? Do you think Black Frieza will continue to reign supreme? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.