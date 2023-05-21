Dragon Ball Super Finally Revisits Broly's Berserk Form

Dragon Ball Super has officially brought Broly into the center of the action of the manga with its latest chapters, and the newest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally brought back Broly's Berserk Form power as a result! Dragon Ball Super is now working its way through the manga's adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film with its latest chapters, and that means seeing the movie's events once more through a different kind of light. As a benefit of this, some of the characters we have yet to see in the manga have finally come to the pages too.

The events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly were briefly mentioned in the Dragon Ball Super manga in the past, but fans never got the full adaptation of the arc like we are currently seeing with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at the moment. But thanks to the arc bringing Broly back for a new bout of training together with Goku and Vegeta on Beerus' planet, there is also a revisit of those events and a new look at Broly's Berserk Form power with the newest Dragon Ball Super manga chapter.

Dragon Ball Super Manga: Broly's Berserk Form Return

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 continues with the next step of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc as it explains why Goku and Vegeta are missing from action while everything eventually happens on Earth. Goku and Vegeta have headed to Beerus' planet to train after their massive loss to Black Frieza, and have recruited Broly into their efforts. Through a flashback, the Dragon Ball Super manga confirms that Broly indeed went berserk during his fight with Goku and Vegeta and ultimately came to an end when they fused into Gogeta.

It's this form that Goku's trying to keep Broly from activating once more as he starts to lose control in just this bit of sparring seen in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93, and Broly's making an active effort to make himself stronger as a result of this training. With Broly in the mix it makes for an exciting prospect for the series' future, but we'll have to see the rest of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc play out over its next few chapters first.

How do you feel about seeing Broly in action in Dragon Ball Super's manga?