Dragon Ball Super Manga Gives Cheelai Her Overdue Debut

The Dragon Ball Super manga has been deep in the midst of a new arc adapting the events from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and as a result, the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super has finally given Cheelai her long overdue debut in the manga's pages! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is being expanded in a new way through the Dragon Ball Super manga as it revisits everything that went down during the movie. This means a run through some of the events fans have been wanting to see a closer look at, and that includes the scenes on Beerus' planet.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has been setting the stage for the main fights from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to come in future chapters, and the newest release of Dragon Ball Super helped that out by revisiting Goku and Vegeta while they are training on Beerus' planet. With a welcome debut of Broly in the manga's pages in the previous chapter, the newest Dragon Ball Super manga chapter brings this full circle with the full debut of Cheelai and Lemo too.

Dragon Ball Super: Cheelai's Manga Debut Explained

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 goes back to Beerus' planet as Goku has begun fighting against Broly to better train Broly's emotions and keep him from going berserk like the last time they fought. The three of them are pursuing many avenues of training in order to eventually fight against Black Frieza again, and like as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Cheelai and Lemo have come to the planet as well to both offer support and cook meals for Beerus.

And just as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as well, Beerus instantly has a crush on Cheelai as soon as he sets his eyes on her. Calling her a cutie, Beerus allows Cheelai and Lemo to stay because she's cute and Lemo can cook for them (and also do the clean up afterward). It's not much of a debut for such a fan favorite character, but hopefully the stage will be set for more of Broly, Cheelai and Lemo when this arc is finally settled.

How do you like see this Broly trio in Dragon Ball Super's manga? How are you liking the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc so far?