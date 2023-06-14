Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 Draft Released

Dragon Ball Super's manga is continuing to translate the events of the latest film in the shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While these are moments that are being re-told in the manga, Akira Toriyama and artist Toyotaro are taking the opportunity to expand on some of the pivotal moments of the movie that brought back the Red Ribbon Army. Now, a new preview for the next installment of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 94, has given Z-Fighter fans a first look at the continuing arc.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn't just feature the return of the Red Ribbon Army, but it also saw the introduction of new transformations for Gohan and Piccolo. While manga readers had the opportunity to see Piccolo's first new transformation hit the shonen series' pages, we might be waiting a few more months to see Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast make their manga debuts. Luckily, the new transformations were given quite the opportunity to show off their stuff against Cell Max, a resurrected Dragon Ball Z villain who was given quite the upgrade by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 Preview

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 will hit the 'net in around a week, and it's clear from the preview that we're heading into territory wherein Pan is able to show off her skills. While being shown mostly as a baby throughout the shonen sequel series, the daughter of Gohan and Videl has had the opportunity to boost her power level at an early age. Thanks to Piccolo's training, it's clear that Goku's granddaughter is well on her way to becoming a Z-Fighter.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 94 Drafts (1/2). pic.twitter.com/rqdocSx5pt — Hype (@DbsHype) June 14, 2023

Currently, Dragon Ball Super hasn't hinted at the storyline that will follow the current arc, though it's quite clear that Frieza will more than likely have a big role to play. With Goku and Vegeta training in an attempt to overcome the villain's newest transformation, "Black Frieza", the manga's future has some interesting ground to cover. Unfortunately, the anime adaptation remains in limbo.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Super's manga portrayal of Super Hero? What scenes from the latest shonen film do you want to see expanded upon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.