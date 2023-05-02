Dragon Ball Ropes in Black Clover Creator For New Gallery Art

Dragon Ball is in the midst of a big anniversary, and all eyes are on the manga as celebrations continue for the event. After all, the franchise kickstarted its 40th anniversary a while back and has kept Goku in the public's eye since with its super gallery project. And soon, it seems the creator of Black Clover will be joining in on the event.

Yes, that is right. Thanks to a new report, we have learned Yuki Tabata will be the next artist included in the Dragon Ball gallery project. The creator of Black Clover will reimagine one of Dragon Ball's original volume covers, and he will join an impressive list of creators who've already shared their tributes.

After all, the Dragon Ball super gallery project began in August 2021, and we have been given new covers each month since. The whole thing began with Masashi Kishimoto as the creator of Naruto tackled volume 11. Since then, a number of high-profile mangaka have been asked to take part in the project, so you can check out the full list of participants below!

As for Tabata, this Dragon Ball tribute is fitting given his love of the series. In previous notes, the artist has shared his love of Dragon Ball and admitted Akira Toriyama is one of many who inspired him to pursue art. Now, Tabata is getting the chance to join Dragon Ball history with a special gallery piece. His piece will be released later this month as Food Wars artist Shun Saeki shared their cover art in April.

If you want to check out Dragon Ball's most recent releases, you can read the manga digitally courtesy of Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, Dragon Ball Super most recently returned to the screen with its second movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. No word has been given on the anime's television future, but Dragon Ball fans are hopeful something is at the works with Toei Animation.

FULL LIST OF GALLERY ARTISTS:

Masashi Kishimoto



Tite Kubo



Osamu Akimoto



Ryuhei Tamura



Tatsuki Fujimoto



Koyoharu Gotouge



Shinohara Kenta



Tatsuya Endo



Hiroshi Shiibashi



Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro



Yusei Matsui



Hirohiko Araki



Kyosuke Usuta



Koji Inada



Mikio Ikemoto



Tadatoshi Fujimaki



Akira Amano



Kentaro Yabuki



Hideaki Sorachi



Posuka Demizu



Boichi



Shun Saeki



What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball gallery update? Which piece from the collaboration has been your favorite so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.