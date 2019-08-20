Dragon Ball Super Chapter 51 Now Available

A brand-new chapter of Dragon Ball Super is here, and it is one fans won’t want to miss! Chapter 51 takes the events of the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc, and stretches them into a dark new status quo for the universe!

Here's what goes down in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 51:

Here’s what goes down in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 51:

Moro and his gang of convicts from the Galactic Patrol Prison are scouting planets. The convicts rob the riches, and Moro consumes the planet’s life force.

At Galactic Patrol Headquarters, Goku and Agents Merus and Jaco inform the Galactic King about the threat of Moro and his gang. Some dirty jokes about alien nudity get dropped.

Unfortunately for the good guys, Majin Buu has lost his Daikaioh influence and has passed out again.

Vegeta reveals he’s on his way to Yardrat to learn a new technique that can defeat Moro. It will take him about a week to get there. Vegeta is determined to prove himself better than Moro, his convict gang, and Goku. The rivalry is back on!

Moro’s elites (which look like mirrors of the Universe 6 fighters) brutally slaughter another planet and feed it to Moro. They delight in looting the planet of its riches first, to fatten their own pockets.

The Galactic Patrol sense the various planets being destroyed, but can’t pinpoint the location of Moro or his gang, due to their sophisticated ships. It all seems lost until Goku brings up a weapon they’re not even using yet: Merus.

Goku invites Merus to spar, and has to jump to Super Saiyan 1, 3, and Blue to keep pace with the elite agent, who outmaneuvers Goku through some impressive techniques. Goku is forced to stop before he destroys the Galactic Patrol training chamber, but he proves his point. It gives Goku a new idea: through training with Merus, he hopes to further master Ultra Instinct.

Meanwhile, the Western-themed Macareni Family gang is out looting in Moro’s name, while simultaneously double-crossing the evil sorcerer. It’s revealed that gang has a new planet in mind to attack and loot: Earth.

As the Macareni Gang gets on their way, Vegeta arrives at Yardrat.

As you can see, a lot of pieces get moved around the board, and at this point it’s hard to know just how far this “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” storyline will span.

