Dragon Ball Super Kicks Off Krillin’s Fight Against Moro’s Army

These are some dark days for the Z Fighters in the world of Dragon Ball Super. With Goku and Vegeta effectively out of commission, attempting to grow stronger in order to defeat the ever growing power of the ancient sorcerer Moro, it’s up to the remaining Z Fighters to not just stop the evil wizard, but his powerful henchmen as well. Though Piccolo gets the lion’s share of screen time during the most recent chapter of the manga, the diminutive fighter, and arguably the strongest human fighter on the planet, Krillin gets his moment to shine.

Now don’t get us wrong, there are the likes of Gohan, Goten, and Trunks that manage to go Super Saiyan, but they aren’t 100% human after all, while the early Dragon Ball protagonist of Krillin is! During this most recent adventure, Krillin and Piccolo are atop the sanctuary where Dende and Mr. Popo reside, hearing about the celestial threat of Moro and his henchmen straight from Jaco, officer of the Galactic Patrol.

Right as Krillin and company begin to debate where they can find the other powerful humans such as Tenshinhan to join their ranks, the henchmen of Moro arrive on Earth, thanks to a teleporting ability that OG73-I had taken from an alien race. Jaco and Piccolo both square off against their respective opponents, while Krillin faces off against a bear like villain that has the ability to transform itself into a ball of destruction, propelling himself through the air at ludicrous speeds.

When the fight begins, it’s clear that the henchman of Moro may be a bit too much for Krillin to handle, as Mr. Satan/Hercule is asked to assist the bald headed student of Master Roshi. Before the assist could come, Krillin was smashed through the lookout and propelled to earth, promising a knock down, drag out fight between the Z fighter and the right hand man to Moro.

What’s made Moro’s henchmen interesting is that it almost seems as if they are the Universe Seven counterparts to the opponents that Z Fighters faced off against in the sixth universe!

What do you think of Krillin’s most recent fight in Dragon Ball Super? Will he take home the victory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

