Dragon Ball Super Teases Why Vegeta's Destroyer Form is Perfect for Him

Dragon Ball Super is teasing why Vegeta's new God of Destruction powered form is actually a perfect fit for him. Ever since he was first introduced to Akira Toriyama's original manga series, Vegeta has reveled in his anger and violence. Although this has softened over the course of the series, and especially so with the newest arcs of Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta might have finally found a power that works well with his personality. Thanks to Beerus training him in God of Destruction techniques, Vegeta has keyed into the very nature of destruction itself.

The previous chapter of the series left off on a major cliffhanger that revealed Vegeta had been hiding a new form from Goku and Granolah that taps into the God of Destruction power he had been training with. Now that the rough draft pages for the next chapter have surfaced, it's teasing that not only has this form given him a huge boost but it's a form perfect for someone like Vegeta as he will apparently continue to get stronger the more his fighting spirit is tested.

Grammar-wise it seems that the more his fighting spirit is made to burn, the stronger he gets. This is probably why he says it after Granolah hits him: the tougher the competition, the more reeved up he gets. pic.twitter.com/yJNXkDKnBl — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 12, 2021

As Vegeta and Goku have described the Super Saiyan form before, and how it ties into their usual Saiyan physiology, their peak power comes from rage and when fighting opponents stronger than they are. It's why they always test themselves against bigger and bigger odds, and that's exactly why Vegeta's new form seems like a perfect fit. The draft pages tease that the more Vegeta's fighting spirit "is made to burn," the stronger he'll get as stronger competition amps him up.

Given how Vegeta's confidence has led him to some major significant losses in the past thanks to this same burning spirit, it seems now he has a form that will be tapping into that very aspect of his character and allowing him to evolve into a much fuller version of the kind of Super Saiyan he has been chasing for all of these years. This God of Destruction fueled power could be his best and most perfect form yet...if Vegeta hasn't overestimated himself again.

